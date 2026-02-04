Brad Pitt's F1 movie gets sequel tease

HQ

Brad Pitt's F1 movie was one of Hollywood's biggest successes at the box office last year, pulling in well over $600 million. The sports flick was Brad Pitt's highest-grossing movie, and the top grossing theatrical release from Apple Original Films. In today's age, this all sounds like the perfect excuse to franchise the heck out of F1.

It seems the F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali agrees. Speaking at an Apple TV press day (via Deadline) Domenicali was asked about a potential sequel, to which he responded: "stay tuned."

"We're going to tell you something more in the future," he added. "We need to digest the success of this movie. If you want to think of a new one, it has to be very good."

So, perhaps don't expect an announcement of a sequel release date anytime soon, as it seems the success of the movie has taken everyone a bit by surprise. F1 continues to have a close relationship with Apple, as the tech giant wants to bring everything is has to bear upon F1 fans from maps to music.

Expect some fast cars and tight races somewhere down the line, but perhaps we won't see a theatrical release for some time, if Domenicali's words are anything to go by.