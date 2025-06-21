English
Brad Pitt will work with Tom Cruise again if he doesn't have to "hang my ass of airplanes"

The two major stars may yet team up, assuming it's on more solid ground.

This summer has many major blockbusters making their arrival, but two of the biggest are without a doubt the Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Brad Pitt's F1. The two actors are no strangers, as they've teamed up in the past for films like Interview with the Vampire, but despite overcoming the tests of time, we don't see the two colliding all that often. But will that change in the future?

Speaking with E! News during a premiere event for F1, Pitt was asked about working with Cruise again in the future, to which he gave a response many of us can connect with.

"Well, I'm not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and shit like that. So, when he does something again that's on the ground."

Pitt also noted that during their collaborative days in the 90s, he and Cruise often spent time go-karting, going as far as to say that Cruise was the faster driver out of the two major stars.

Would you like to see Pitt and Cruise teaming back up?

Image from Interview with the Vampire.


