Brad Pitt was seen filming his F1 movie in Las Vegas, and fans think it looks "goofy"

The hotly anticipated F1 movie starring Brad Pit started filming in 2023, in several real life circuits, during the actual Grand Prix, alongside drivers like Lewis Hamilton (who is a producer for the movie), Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso...

With the summer 2025 release date getting closer, and months after the first trailer released, it seems filming hasn't actually ended. And last weekend in Las Vegas, during the Grand Prix that saw Verstappen become World Champion again, Brad Pitt was also seen filming some dramatic scenes.

Spectators could see a stuntman staggering on the track before collapsing to the ground (a mat). Pitt didn't perform the action, but was seen on set talking to the stuntman.

Pitt plays a character named Sonny Hayes, who suffers a "horrible crash" in the 90s and is forced to retire, but later comes back to mentor a rookie, played by Damson Idris. Pitt, who is 60-year-old, has reportedly learn to drive F1 cars for the movie.

The movie comes from the team that made Top Gun: Maverick: director Joseph Kosinski, director of photography Claudio Miranda and screenwriter Ehren Kruger, and has been funded by Apple and Jerry Bruckheimer, among others. It will release theatrically on June 25, 2025 by Warner.

After footage of the scene with the driver fainting was posted on social media, some fans think this looks "goofy" and unrealistic. What do you think?