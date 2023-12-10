Brad Pitt was originally set to play Cable in Deadpool 2

One of the greatest moments in Deadpool 2 was when Ryan Reynolds' witty-superhero created and then put into effect his elite X-Force unit. We all know how that ultimately concluded, but it was also a hilarious scene that gave us one of the film industry's most unexpected cameos. Brad Pitt as the invisible Vanisher.

But that cameo almost never happened, as Comicbook.com has now reported that Pitt was originally expected to take on the role of Cable in the film, all before switching to Josh Brolin for the role instead.

This was confirmed by Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, where he stated, "I know for 100% fact that was true. They did previews, and David Leitch had a very special relationship doing stunt work with [Pitt]. What people don't know is that was very early early on. So when they knew they weren't going in that direction, they went down several others."

Do you think this was ultimately the right casting decision or would you have liked to see Pitt star as Cable?