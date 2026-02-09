Brad Pitt steps away from the limelight to become a Hollywood fixer in The Adventures of Cliff Booth

2026 will be the year that Brad Pitt returns to one of his most famous modern roles, the Oscar-winning character of Cliff Booth from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This will happen in the form of a follow-up film coming to Netflix known as The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which while not directed by Quentin Tarantino, is sculpted from a script written by the illustrious director.

No firm premiere date has been given to the project as of yet, but Entertainment Tonight has been able to share a first trailer for The Adventures of Cliff Booth to give a taste of what it will offer and how Pitt's character will be teaming up with Elizabeth Debicki in his new position as a fixer for some of Hollywood's elite. As for the other stars involved in the series, some major names are attached, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (not as Wonder Man, as brilliant and meta as that could be...), Carla Gugino, Timothy Olyphant, Holt McCallany, Scott Caan, Peter Weller, and more.

We're expecting the film to come to Netflix in 2026, so stay tuned for another update that locks down the premiere, and otherwise check out the trailer below.