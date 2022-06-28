Brad Pitt says his career is coming to an end

HQ

One of Hollywood's biggest superstars has been around for what feels like forever. But in an interview with GQ, Brad Pitt has now revealed that he is starting to think about retiring and ending his career in the film industry.

"I consider myself on my last leg. This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

For decades, we've enjoyed his exquisite portrayals in everything from Kalifornia, True Romance, and Interview with the Vampire to Seven, 12 Monkeys, Fight Club, and Ocean's Eleven. Even now, in recent years, he has continued to churn out absolutely brilliant performances in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Burn After Reading, Inglorious Basterds and, of course, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, among others.

So to hear that he is now planning to tie a bow on his career is of course very sad. But all good things must come to an end sooner or later. Despite the sad news, Brad Pitt still has several projects on the horizon and next up is the action-packed Bullet Train based on the popular manga by Kotaro Isaka.

Do you think it's too early to retire for Brad Pitt, and would you rather see him continue for many more years rather than hanging his hat?