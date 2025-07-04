Brad Pitt isn't convinced he'd fit into an F1 sequel

HQ

After a big opening weekend that saw almost $150 million in ticket sales, F1 has since slowed down. Granted, with it being Independence Weekend in the US, there might be an influx of box office revenue over the weekend. Regardless of what happens, there have already been reports that claim Apple is exploring avenues for a sequel for the movie, which naturally means that the question shifts to how the existing characters could fit into that.

As part of the massive global tour for the film, Brad Pitt has been asked about how he'd fit into an F1 sequel, and he's not exactly convinced he does. As per The National, Pitt expressed that he'd love to drive again but that Formula racing is a young man's game.

"I would want to drive again, selfishly speaking. F1 is still the focus. It needs to be on Joshua Pierce - Damson Idris's character - and the rest of the team fighting for a championship. Where does Sonny fit in? I'm not sure. Sonny's probably out on the Bonneville Salt Flats, setting speed records or something like that. So I'm not sure beyond that, just yet."

Do you think Pitt should return as Sonny to lead an F1 sequel, or is it better to let the younger blood take over?