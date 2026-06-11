Brad Pitt and his dog survive the elements in Heart of the Beast

Brad Pitt has survived all kinds of disasters on the big screen. Whether it's zombies, trained assassins, serial killers, Nazis, the list goes on. Soon, Pitt will be looking to face off with the elements too, as in the upcoming film Heart of the Beast, we'll get to see the actor teaming up with a faithful canine companion and attempting to return to the safety of civilization after a brutal plane crash.

The basic premise of the film is that Pitt plays an ex-special forces operative called James Belmont, who after touring the Middle East with his combat dog, known as Odin, now finds himself looking to kick back and enjoy a less stressful and dangerous life far away from the threat of war in Alaska. However, during a rather routine plane journey into the middle of nowhere, he suffers a cardiac event and the plane crashes, stranding man and best friend in intensely inhospitable territory and miles away from safety.

Directed by David Ayer, the same director Pitt teamed up with for Fury, as it stands, Heart of the Beast will be arriving in cinemas on September 25, with the cast bolstered by J.K. Simmons. With the premiere semi-close, you can see the trailer for the movie below as well as its official synopsis.

"After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet."