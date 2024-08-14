Brad Pitt and George Clooney do things their way in Wolfs full trailer

HQ

One of the more promising looking Apple TV+ films is set to make its arrival next month, when the Jon Watts-directed (Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy) Wolfs makes its arrival on the streaming platform.

This movie stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney as rival fixers sent to complete the same job and then forced to work together to overcome the challenges of a night that just gets worse and worse.

While we've already had a taste of Wolfs, a full trailer for the film has now arrived, giving us an even grander look at what seems to be a fun action-comedy. You can see that new trailer below, ahead of Wolfs arriving on Apple TV+ on September 27 and seemingly kickstarting a bit of a franchise for Apple.