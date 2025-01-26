Brad Pitt and David Ayer team up again for Heart of the Beast

HQ

The last time the two gentlemen worked together was in Fury, which is eleven years old this year, but now it is time for Brad Pitt and David Ayer to join forces once again with the upcoming Heart of the Beast. Fury was a huge success where both Pitt and Ayer were praised for their efforts, so it will of course be exciting to see if the magic can be recreated here. This time the script is by Cameron Alexander and Brad Pitt will also act as a producer. We don't know too much about Heart of the Beast yet, but we do know that it will be about an old war veteran who crashes a plane with his retired fighting dog in the very tough wilderness of Alaska. It will be a tough fight for survival, by all accounts, for both dog and man. Of course, we don't currently know when Heart of the Beast will premiere, but it's likely to be sometime next year at the earliest.

Are you excited to see Brad Pitt and David Ayer team up again?