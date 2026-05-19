Brabus unveils new crazy rework of the Aston Martin Vanquish

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For those that know Brabus, they're usually not very subtle in their design language, and are universally loved for it. And now they've unveiled their perhaps more ludicrous project to date - meet the "Bodo".

It's a €1 million-plus "Hyper-GT" based on the new Aston Martin Vanquish, reworked into a 1000-horsepower carbon-fibre monster named after the Brabus founder Bodo Buschmann.

Brabus made a name for themselves working on Mercedes' AMG-models, but this is a brand new turn, and the company's first fully coachbuilt grand tourer. It's covered in bespoke carbon bodywork, and below the bonnet sits a modified 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 producing 986 horsepower and 885 lb-ft of torque, all sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed transaxle.

Brabus claims it'll do 0-100 kilometers an hour in around three seconds, and it'll reach around 360 kilometers an hour total.

Only 77 examples will be built as a nod to Brabus' founding year, and every car will reportedly cost well over €1 million before options and taxes.