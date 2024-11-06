Brabus' foray into motorhomes is the epitome of opulence

HQ

Motorhomes are pretty much the next step forward from caravans, as these hulking vehicles are effectively full-blown trucks that can do everything a caravan can do but better and with more comfort. While we've seen some crazy motorhomes in the past, the first venture into the sector from supercar and superboat manufacturer Brabus may just be one of the most opulent efforts of all.

It's known as the Brabus Big Boy 1200 and it effectively offers everything you could want from a motorhome and then more. It's 12 metres long, has two extendable slide-outs on each side, a bedroom with a double bed, a desk, and a 43-inch 4K TV, a saloon area with an additional TV and an integrated PS5 console that can access the internet through Starlink, two leather sofas, a fully-functioning kitchen, and a bathroom with a rainforest shower, toilet, and sink.

This is all powered by a mega 12.8-litre V6 engine that kicks out 530 hp and can get the Big Boy 1200 to a top speed of 56 mph. The exact pricing of the Big Boy 1200 is yet to be confirmed but if you ever wanted to live life on the road or go on the mother-of-all roadtrips, surely there aren't many better ways to do it than this vehicle.

Brabus

This is an ad: