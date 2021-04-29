BPM: Bullets Per Minute is gunning its way onto consoles later this year

It has just been revealed that BPM: Bullets Per Minute, a Doom-like shooter with rhythmic elements, will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One later this year. No specific release date has been revealed, and it's unclear whether it'll be hitting the Switch, but the game will be published by Playtonic Friends on the aforementioned platforms.

David Jones, founder of Awe Interactuve, said: "When BPM: Bullets Per Minute hit PC, the response we got blew us away, and we were aware that many gamers out there were keen for us to bring our particular brand of bang-bang-to-the-beats action to PlayStation and Xbox. We always had plans to support consoles, but we felt like we should treat it as a brand new release, however, and as a result we looked for a partner to help us do these new platforms justice."

Along with the game that originally launched on PC back in October 2020, console players will also benefit from having access to all post-launch content on day one. This content includes two new difficulty settings, three weapons, and five brand new characters.

Are you excited to finally check this one out on consoles?