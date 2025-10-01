Boyzone will reunite for "their biggest ever headline show" in June 2026

HQ

It has been revealed that Irish boy band Boyzone will officially reunite for a third time in the summer of 2026. Following first splitting at the turn of the millennium and then reforming and splitting again at the end of the 2020s, the band will be coming back together for a final headline show known as One For The Road.

The show will happen at Arsenal Football Club's ground, Emirates Stadium, where Boyzone will perform together for the first time since 2019 in what is being dubbed "their biggest ever headline show".

The band has issued a statement on the news, adding: "The love we've felt from fans all over the world has inspired us to create the ultimate experience together, headlining our own stadium show. The four of us can't wait to stand together again and enjoy One For The Road."

Tickets will be going on sale for the show next week on October 10 at 9AM BST for the general public, with pre-sale happening from 10AM BST on October 7.

