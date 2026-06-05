Boys should be taught differently to girls at school, says former England manager Gareth Southgate

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The education system should change the way it treats boys and girls, says Sir Gareth Southgate, former manager of the England football team. Particularly, it should take into account the "fundamental differences" between boys and girls, and change the way that the former are taught.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today, Southgate said that a "slightly different approach" could be required to get the most out of young people, regardless of sex. After making a documentary about young men struggling to find work, especially looking at cases of those who did badly at school, Southgate says a lack of proper education can lead to poor mental health and a loss of identity for young men as they leave school.

Southgate also believes boys need stronger role models these days, critiquing influencers who "trick young men into believing that success is measured by money or dominance." Southgate doesn't want to see changes made to the way the education systems and work can empower young women, saying "there's some brilliant work going on creating better opportunities for women." He doesn't believe it should be a case where we have one or the other.

"We've taken our eyes off some of the issues that men face through their lives and we have to start thinking about how we address those, as well as the issues for women and girls," he said.