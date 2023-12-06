Boyfriend Dungeon's next game is all about becoming a tea witch

Kitfox Games, the developer of Boyfriend Dungeon, has announced its next project. Revealed as part of the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition showcase, this upcoming title is looking to explore the complex life of being a tea witch.

Known as Loose Leaf: A Tea Witch Simulator, this indie game promises to offer the most in-depth tea brewing simulation yet, and looks to accommodate this by challenging the player to get creative with their teas. This will in turn help with the completion of the tea master journal, a sort of compendium for all things tea.

But being a tea witch is more than just tea, as you'll also need to use your spiritual powers to help aid customers, including by giving them tarot card readings and helping them make sense of their problems.

There is currently no release date attached to Loose Leaf, but you can check out the announcement trailer for the game below.