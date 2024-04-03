Boy Kills World shown in very violent trailer

Lone vigilantes in stylistic action films have been very popular for many years now, and later this month, it's time for another one when Boy Kills World opens on April 26. Here, Bill Skarsgård (best known as Pennywise in It) plays the titular character Boy, who is left alone and vulnerable after a horrific attack by Hilda Van Der Koy (Famke Janssen).

But despite being both deaf and mute, Boy is trained to become a walking death trap by a mysterious mentor, and as you can imagine, it's eventually time to deal with those who hurt him. It may not sound like that big of a deal, but a new trailer reveals a whole new level of entertainment violence.

Check it out for yourself below and you'll see what we mean.