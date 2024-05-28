HQ

In some kind of dystopian, Asian future dictatorship, it is apparently an extravagant American upper-class family that rules with an iron fist. It's a kind of video game-like, Far Cry-like totalitarian society that is painted in the intro where an ice-cold ruler in the form of Famke Janssen (Hilda Van Der Koy) selects 'sacrificial lambs' that are killed frequently to keep the civilian population in check and this is where we as the audience first join the story.

Famke plays an ice-cold regent who is more than happy to kill innocents to keep the civilian population in check.

Bill Skarsgård (It) plays Boy, a young deaf and mute boy whose little sister and mother are shot by the Van Der Koy family while he manages to escape, relocates and hides in a pit for 10 years, before rising from the ashes like a phoenix and going after his mother's murderer. Of course, a drug-addled bohemian out in the jungle finds time to train Boy in the meantime in a montage that feels like a mix between the Jean-Claude Van Damme classic Kickboxer and the most unhinged portions of the Jason Statham flick Crank.

Bill Skarsgård has not neglected either his gym training or his diet, but that is not enough.

Boy Kills World is, as the title suggests, a very simple revenge story where blood, beatings and gunshots make up 90% of the body. Skarsgård, like his big brother, has hardly been idle in recent years, instead he has trained hard and barely eaten a single carbohydrate, which has now given him an unprecedented action star body, and this is something he is more than happy to show off in scene after scene after scene after scene. Standing in his way along the path to revenge are the henchmen of the Van Der Koy family, who are ready to die like flies while a stoically expressionless Skarsgård hammers them over the head with his unbreakable fists.

Given that Boy can't talk, it's his inner voice that tells us about his thoughts and what's going on in the film (because exposition is heavy rather than something to beware of, these days) and that voice is done by none other than H. Jon Benjamin from Bob's Burgers, making Boy sound like Bob, in Bob's Burgers. All the time. Jon Benjamin never varies his tone and therefore sounds exactly like Bob, which makes Boy Kills World an extremely peculiar film in a tone sense, if the aesthetics and the very stupid plot hadn't already helped me with that observation.

There are some fun fights in this film, for sure. Skarsgård does 90% of the work and he's both extremely well trained and very good at all the different attacks and combinations that the film's choreographers put together. The rest, however, is rubbish. It rambles and feels generally pointless for long stretches, the villains are far too silly and the film is far too long and monotonous to not bore you to sleep. In the end, it would have been better if Boy had stayed in the pit and just eaten one of Bob's burgers.

