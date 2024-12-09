Boxing world pays respects to Genadij Krajevskij, Lithuanian boxer who died aged 37: "He faced challenges many couldn't see"

HQ

Lithuanian Genadij Krajevskij has died aged 37. Krajevskij, known as the Baltic Bomber, was a well known boxer in the UK scene, where he moved aged 21. His track record of 1-75, meaning he only won one of his professional matches, but he was admired and respected precisely because of his tenacity.

That victory came in his 68th fight out of 76 professional matches, against Lee Hogan. VIP Boxing Promotions accoung shared a the video of his ecstatic reaction after the referees announced his victory, shouting 'Never give up' to the camera.

Sadly, although not confirmed, it's been implied that he took his life. Boxer Nick Blackwell was saddened by the news and posted that "Another life lost because there is no support out there for boxers forced to retire who have sustained brain injuriess in the ring".

Krajevskij had his final boxing match in August 2024. As reported by Boxing Scene, he had his licence removed by the British Boxing Board of Control after that match, something his manager at the time, Kevin Maree, said it was "inevitable" at 36 years old and after 76 fights.

When the news broke, Maree posted that "outside the ropes, Genadij faced challenges that many couldn't see. His incredible strength and resilience masked an inner struggle that often went unnoticed".

"As we remember the beautiful person that Genadji was, let us also recognize the importance of mental health and the silent battles many endure. His story serves as a poignant reminder that we all face challenges, and it's crucial to support one another."

Several other boxers and important people in the boxing world paid his respects to Krajevskij. His more renowned match happened in 2020, against Tommy Fury, half-brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury. Fury won by knockout.