Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather returning to professional boxing after nine years

HQ

Floyd Mayweather Jr., the 48-year-old American boxer who retired from boxing in 2017, will have an exhibition fight against Mike Tyson (59) in spring 2026, exact date and venue still undetermined. That bout was announced last September, but today we have known that Mayweather will resume his professional boxing career afterwards.

It will be the fourth time that the former world champion, who won titles across five weight classes, comes out of retirement in his career, and he will defend an undefeated record of 50 wins, 27 by KO. His last professional fight was a KO by win to Conor McGregor in 2017, and he retired later.

"I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing," Mayweather said in a statement to ESPN. "From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards, no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event then my events".

Mayweather, who said he was retiring twice in 2017 and another time in 2015, is still in shape as he has competed in exhibition matches, most recently against John Gotti III in August 2024. Despite his age, the recent return of Manny Pacquiao could mean that a rematch of the famous fight from 2015 could happen...