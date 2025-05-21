Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring after failing in politics

HQ

Manny Pacquiao, one of the greatest boxers, if not the greatest of modern times, the only one capable of being champion of all eight weight classes (from flyweighy to super welterweight), is returning to the ring! The announcement hasn't completely surprises fans, as it came preceded with tons of speculation, but now it's official, and it will be very soon: he will face Mario Barrios on 19 July in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, already holds the record for the oldest welterweight world champion, when he beat Keith Thurman in 2019 at 40. If he wins Barrios, he would take the record even further away for anyone trying to match him in the futue. His last boxing fight was in 2021, a defeat on points against Yordenis Ugas, one of only eight professional defeats (he has 62 wins, 39 by KO, and 2 draws).

Alongside his boxing career, Pacquiao went into politics in his home country Philippines, being elected representative of the Sarangani district in 2010 and then senator in 2016. However, he lost his attempts to run for President of Philippines in 2022, and this week he lost to get back to Senate.

"I'm back. On July 19, I return to the ring to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Let's make history", Pacquiao posted on social media.