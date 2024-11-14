Boxing fans have another exciting bout to watch this Saturday, and this one is free worldwide

HQ

The bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson isn't the only boxing event this weekend. Gilberto Ramírez Sánchez, known as Zurdo Ramírez, and Chris Billam-Smith, will fight to decide who is the world champion in cruiserweight category this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ramírez (33) holds the World Boxing Association (WBA) cruiserweight belt since March 2024. Billam-Smith (34) holds the World Boxing Organization (WBO) cruiserweight title since 2023.

The title unification fight between the Mexican (46-1 with 30 KOs) and the English (20-1 with 13 KOs) boxers will be the main bout from a card called Latino Night, which will feature many other Latino fighters. The card includes William "El Camarón" Zepeda vs. Tevin "2X" Farmer or Kenneth "Bossman" Sims Jr. vs. Oscar "La Migraña" Duarte.

The card will also feature another title unification fight in the minimumweight division between historic WBO Champion Óscar "El Pupilo" Collazo and the longest-reigning WBO champion in this category, Thammanoon "Knockout CP Freshmart" Niyomtrong.

What time is it and when to watch Latino Night

Boxing fans will have to tune into DAZN Saturday, November 16, at 23:30 CET, 22:30 UK time.

The event will be streamed for free worldwide. If you are not a subscriber, you just need to sign in and you will be able to watch it live and free.

This boxing match is part of Riyadh Season 2024, a series of sports events as part of the whole Saudi Arabian initiative to diversify their economy. The tennis 6 Kings Slam (last time Nadal played against Djokovic) held in October, or the Supercoppa Italiana in January 2025 are part of Riyadh Season 2024.