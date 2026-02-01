Boxer Jarrell Miller literally loses his hair after taking a punch and throws it to the crowd

HQ

Jarrell Miller, the 37-year-old American-Haitian-French boxer, won a boxing match against Kingsley Ibeh on Saturday at the Madison Square Garden... but lost his hair in the process. Literally, his toupee fell off, and he chose to throw it to the crow, leaving everyone stunned.

The moment was caught by cameras, and instantly became viral. But Miller was light hearted about it. "It's funny, man. I'm a comedian and you've got to make fun of yourself."

Miller explained what happened: it was a poor choice of shampoo. "I get to my mama's house and I saw some shampoo bottles on the table," Miller said in a post-fight interview (via BBC). "I shampooed and hit was like ammonium bleach. I literally lost my hair like two days ago. So I called my manager and said, 'Get me one of those manes,' and I slapped that on real quick."

Miller has a boxing record of 26 wins, 22 by KO, 1 losses (to Daniel Dubois in 2022) and 2 draws. The fight on Saturday was a victory for Miller by split decision.