Box office: Superman continues to soar while Jurassic World: Rebirth continues to dominate

We expected Superman to have a strong second week in cinemas as Warner Bros. actually expanded the number of venues where the movie was being shown. This worked to such an effect that following its second week, the movie is now a $400 million earner ($406.8 right now, as per Deadline), enough to make it one of the year's 10 biggest films so far.

While this is impressive and shows that the film should quite easily eclipse half a billion during its full theatrical run and likely even further than that, it's still far behind what the latest Jurassic World is achieving.

Despite pretty poor reviews, it's clear that the interest is still mega high in the dinosaur franchise (somehow), as following its third week in cinemas, it is now on the cusp of raking in $650 million, at a grand total of $647.9 million. This is another mega weekend of generating hundreds of millions of dollars, and further proof that this movie will likely end its theatrical run as one of the biggest films from the west, perhaps even the biggest, if it can find a further $350 million and beat Lilo & Stitch.

It should be said that Superman is already regarded as a success due to a production and marketing budget of supposedly around $350 million including both elements, with the latest Jurassic World operating at similar figures and likely making the bigwigs at Universal very, very happy too, even if this film will struggle to match the box office tally of 2015's Jurassic World ($1.67 billion).