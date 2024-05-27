Box Office: Furiosa comes with more than $25 million in its first weekend

HQ

Today the United States celebrates Memorial Day, the day of remembrance of their countrymen and women who have fallen in combat. A date that Americans take very seriously, but which they also take advantage of to spend time with their families, and which companies of all kinds also use as a springboard for their business. The cinema, for example, usually saves some of its summer releases for these days, and they usually get off to a good start at the box office. The weekend box office results are in, and we have to announce that there has been a tie between two high profile releases for very different audiences: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Garfield: The Movie.

Both films had a spectacular weekend, each taking over $25 million. Moreover, by the time the box office closes today (a bank holiday there), both are expected to have topped $31 million in total.

These are "decent" figures in today's cinematic climate, but if they are corroborated tomorrow, we are also looking at the worst Memorial Day weekend in more than three decades, according to Variety. They also add that ticket sales are down 22% from last year, and as much as 41% compared to the same period in 2019 before the pandemic. Movie theatres are in agony, but let's hope that summer releases like Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine can turn things around.