Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3

Although B&W's new PX7 headphones, the S3, aren't exactly the world's most expensive at £399 - at least not really expensive for a premium brand with adaptive noise cancellation - the focus should be on something else entirely: its support for aptX Lossless, aptX HD, and aptX Adaptive 24-bit. It's also about time that lossless 24-bit/96 kHz rendering becomes standard as more and more products now support Bluetooth 5.3. If you have Qobuz, Tidal, or another service that offers hi-res streaming, here's a set of headphones that can actually fully utilise the format.

To complement this premium standard, they've created a set of wireless headphones with really good build quality. That said, they have a pretty slim profile - and if you're tired of headphones that make your head look like you're rocking Princess Leia's iconic hairstyle, this is a huge improvement. A sturdy case is included, quite fitting for a set of headphones that also weigh a solid 300 grams.

Our test model was in the colour Indigo Blue. I'm not usually a fan of coloured headsets, but this one approaches art. It's really well-made, with a thin layer of perforated fabric stretched over large areas. The frame and earcups are metal, so it's a shame that the buttons are made of semi-cheap plastic, which gives a slightly unresolved click when used. Unfortunately, the quality has been missed here. The fabric is supposed to be dirt-repellent, but we take good care of the things we borrow here at Gamereactor, so it has not been tested.

The ear cups are quite tight and I would recommend that you try them on before you buy - for some it may be too much of a good thing. On the other hand, they fit really well, which is only an advantage for those who move their head a lot. The devices are 40 mm of unknown type with a slight tilt. However, it is stated that the device is made of biocellulose, which is probably plant fibres derived from coconuts.

The battery life is claimed to be 30 hours, which is pretty consistent with our testing. I think we even reached 31 hours once. However, it mostly depends on how hard the eight microphones for ANC have to work.

It comes with an app - B&W's own. It's functional and the design is a little different to what you normally see, but it's not necessary if you don't want to use it. I recommend setting the EQ to "True Sound" and leaving it alone.

The sound is very well balanced, but also limited by the closed-back design, which creates a rounded and slightly soft sound that doesn't always reproduce the source material naturally. On the other hand, the sound is unaffected by the surroundings. The sound signature isn't as bass-heavy as many competitors, and the midrange is allowed to live more than you often hear. Although the treble is clear and detailed, as mentioned, it suffers from the fact that you can hear that you're playing in a closed room. Jinje's Pisces, for example, has a hint of echo effect, especially on snare drum hits, which is not present with open headphones. Of course, I may have just been unlucky with some tracks that utilise the headphones' natural resonance. It also means that the quirky little treble overtones that often give a metallic sound are absent - whether it's the hit of the hi-hat in a drum kit or the sound of machine gun fire in a shooter game. And as with every wireless headset I've ever heard, batteries as a power source do nothing for the impact energy of the music, especially in the deep bass.

