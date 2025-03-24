Bournemouth gem Dean Huijsen shone with Spain and is being eyed by Real Madrid

HQ

One of the protagonists of the Spanish triumph over the Netherlands in the Nations League quarter-finals was a figure pretty much unknown in Spain a week ago: Dean Huijsen. He is a centre-back, only 19, and after playing for Juventus' under-17 team and even debuting with the first team once, now plays for Bournemouth. He has a contract until 2030 and an release clause of £50 million (60 million euros), and it is expected the club will use it to cash in on the young defender, who was signed in June 2024 for £12.8 million.

Huijsen played both matches last week, had to endure the boos from the Dutch fans (he was born in Amsterdam has lived in Spain since he was five and has chosen to play with the Spanish team) and performed exceptionally well, including assisting Lamine Yamal on Sunday. He hasn't gone unnoticed, and most outlets in Spain are already linking him to Real Madrid.

According to Marca, the centre-back has sparked the interest of the rules of the club, who are eyeing him as a very strategic signing. While his position is not a priority, covered with Militao, Alaba, Rudiger, and Asencio, he is much younger than any of them. Militao has also suffered two long injuries in two years, and Rudiger and Alaba's contracts end next year. Besides, it's been said that the club has been trying to have more Spanish players, and Huijsen, who has earned a place in 'la Roja' at just 19, could be a safe bet for the future, although it is up in the air if the club will want to pay the price. He has reportedly shown interest in playing for Real Madrid, but many other top clubs in Europe may be interested.