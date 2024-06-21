Bounty Star Preview: What would happen if John Wayne met BT?

What do you get if you cross Armored Core with Red Dead Redemption? Dinogod has clearly pondered this question for its upcoming action game Bounty Star, with this being a title that sees players hunting down targets in a Wild West environment as the pilot of an upgradeable and combat-efficient battle mech. While we're still waiting to hear exactly when Bounty Star will be making its arrival, I had the chance to get a quick taste of the game during my time in Los Angeles for Summer Game Fest.

Firstly, the idea and premise for the game has a lot of potential. I love the western aesthetic, the cool and suave nature of characters that embody this theme, and the environment design and the sleek action that all come together to make for an effortlessly entertaining concept. Bounty Star doesn't fail on any of these points. The idea of merging this timeless idea with rugged and brutal mech suits is a homerun, and in a gameplay perspective this is handled well too.

Because when you're let loose into the world and sent on a mission to hunt down a contract, Bounty Star thrives. The combat isn't easy and stress free, it's more similar to a toned down Armored Core, where you do have to worry about the damage you're receiving and how you're tackling combat. Yes, you have the option to switch between close-quarters melee moves and ranged, more cowboy-like weaponry, but so do the enemy mechs, and the mech-less humans aren't anything to sneer at either, as they also pack-a-punch and can cause irreparable problems. I won't go as far as to say that Bounty Star has an action-RPG level of challenge, but it's not a walk in the park either like many other action games often are.

When temperatures soar and the chaos ensues, Bounty Star is at its best, and I say this because during my hands-on period, the more casual elements of the gameplay didn't quite land with me. Between contracts, you return to a hub location where as the character of Clem you are tasked with improving and upgrading said facility using base building and farming systems. As the hours roll on, these systems might grow into their own, but as an initial impression they feel a bit too forced and underbaked, and less like a serious and core feature that you want Bounty Star to revolve around. In many ways, it feels as though there are too many different and clashing ideas at play here at times, and that instead Bounty Star could benefit from cutting the fat a tad.

There are complex and deep upgrading and progression suites to explore too that enable you to design and customise the mech to your playstyle, be it choosing new or improving existing weaponry, or instead bettering core attributes to make your mech more lethal, versatile, and resilient in action. This system doesn't come across as revolutionary, but it's intuitive and has welcome depth.

In terms of the setting and design, the art direction does well to blend its industrious tone with western elements, presenting a world that feels rooted and lived in that's also hostile and cruel. Dinogod has really nailed the aesthetic and that's commendable to say the least. I'm less encapsulated by the main character of Clem. She clearly has depth and trauma to unpack, much of which is explored during key narrative moments that delve into her past as an ex-soldier, but at the same time she comes across as a bit too bland and apathetic, similar to most cowboy protagonists in film. There's an opportunity to make her feel more real and approachable, but instead she comes across as a bit of a gruff caricature of the setting.

Just a short taste of Bounty Star was enough for me to see that developer Dinogod has something with potential here. There are elements that could benefit from a bit of refinement still, but the core gameplay and the combat in particular have depth and are entertaining, so much so that I'll eagerly await to see more of the game next time it's presented and playable.