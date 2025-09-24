Bounty Star Hands-On Preview: Titanfall meets Dog the Bounty Hunter?

HQ

The year is sometime in the future. Mechs exist alongside high-powered drones and weaponry that make warfare a different beast. As Clem, we've put our wars behind us but can only use our skills as a veteran in combat, making money by hunting down bounties in the desert waste. That's the setup for Bounty Star, the new action-adventure from Dinogod with a bit of base building thrown in for good measure.

We recently played through the very beginning of the game, playing a day in the life of Clem. After a short cutscene of our main character readying herself for the day, we get to explore our homestead, collecting water for our plants, making meals to get through the day, powering our Raptor mech with hydraulic energy, buying weapons and making ammo before selecting a bounty and heading out in the mech. It might sound like a lot to do, but it doesn't take long to explore the homestead and make yourself ready for a day of mech combat. There's not much of a process to the homestead mechanics, at least not early on. You just press a button to do what you need to do. There's no minigame for cooking, for example, just a cutscene that pops up once you've selected a recipe.

On the one hand, this means you're not groaning as you need to spend needless minutes taking part in what is effectively a chore, but at the same time it makes that morning ritual before you head out feel a tad pointless. The most interesting part was checking the mail, and finding out a bit more about the world. Dinogod has gone for a slower approach in its exposition. You're not just given a spread of info like a Star Wars intro reel, and instead you get a drip feed of characters, factions, and lore through what you can find and the pieces you can put together. In just 30 minutes or so of gameplay, we didn't get to dive too deep into the story, but after testing out the rest of the game it's what remains most interesting in Bounty Star.

Let's get to the real star of the show then, the mech. Your mech is called a Raptor in Bounty Star, slightly reminiscent of the human-piloted amplified mobility platforms from James Cameron's Avatar movies, but with a lot more customisation. You can equip melee and ranged weapons, dashes, central cores, and special abilities with your Raptor, which all serve around a balancing act introduced through the Heat mechanic. If your mech gets too hot, it won't function, and so you want to keep it in a sweet spot between cold and hot throughout your bounty missions by ensuring for every part of your mech that increases heat, there's a counter to decrease it. It was quite easy to balance in the early stages of the demo, as we had a dash that cooled us down, but it's an interesting concept if it's further explored in the game.

The missions pop you down in an enclosed desert environment and have you fight humans, mechs, and some robot enemies with your melee and ranged tools. It's arcadey action, with some flashy effects but very little weight. In the melee especially, sparks are flying and robots are exploding but to say you feel like you took any part in it would be disingenuous. There's a lacking impact and weight to these combat encounters, and I can mostly compare the experience to Saints Row 3 of all things, but without the laughable cartoonish nature that lets you know you're playing a parody. For Bounty Star's grounded tone, you'd hope for combat that feels like you're in a fight.

The environments remain largely bland. There are chests to find but because the desert looks so similar, it can be tricky to navigate your way through even the limited space offered. Even tracking down your targets can be a bit of a challenge, as they can hide themselves away in pockets of the map. Not purposely reacting to your arrival, but just being hidden by the level design which doesn't really have any purpose besides showing you a small sandbox. It's harsh, and it's not fair to say the game is entirely without flair or anything that stands out. The flashy animations for cancelling a melee combo into a ranged attack are very nice, and there's a good sense of feeling like you're piloting a mech in the movement.

Unfortunately, Bounty Star right now feels like it simply doesn't do enough to impress. There's an intriguing story to be found if you dig under the dirt, but unfortunately the other core pillars of Dinogod's mech action game feel generic in an age where there's very little forgiveness for it. Bounty Star is not bad in any of its aspects, but the few bits that do stand out are overshadowed by a loop that doesn't entice you.