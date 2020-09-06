Bounty Battle to be released next week

Dansk
Dead Cells, Owlboy, Darkest Dungeon... If these names ring a bell, then you should definitely check out Bounty Battle's new trailer (above). The game is a brawler that will let you fight using characters from indies games such as the aforementioned ones and more.
A Signature Edition will also be available thanks to Just For Games. Here is what it has to offer:
Bounty Battle is set to release on September 10 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation4, and Xbox One.
