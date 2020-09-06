Bounty Battle to be released next week

You're watching Advertisements

Dead Cells, Owlboy, Darkest Dungeon... If these names ring a bell, then you should definitely check out Bounty Battle's new trailer (above). The game is a brawler that will let you fight using characters from indies games such as the aforementioned ones and more.

A Signature Edition will also be available thanks to Just For Games. Here is what it has to offer:



Region free copy of Bounty Battle on Nintendo Switch.



Four limited edition enamel pins featuring the fighters: Atlas, Lazarus, Lilith and Tyran.



Numbered collector's certificate, printed with the developers' signatures.



34-page booklet detailing the combatants featured in Bounty Battle.



Sturdy "Sierra" box with foam insert.



Outer sleeve featuring alternative artwork.



Bounty Battle is set to release on September 10 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation4, and Xbox One.