Boundary takes FPS space combat to another level in trailer

Call of Duty: Ghosts might not be the most beloved game in the franchise, but many of us can agree that having a shoot-out in space was very cool. What if we got a game that focused on that core feature and therefore turned everything up to eleven? That's where Surgical Scalpels' next project comes in.

The studio has given us a new trailer for its upcoming first-person shooter game, Boundary, and this one really shows off the incredible possibilities of having a game set in space. Not being restricted by gravity, it's possible to hide or take cover behind floating debris or generally surprise your enemies from every single angle imaginable.

Zero gravity also means the inclusion of special abilities and gadgets, and since all of the different classes (Astroperators) have unique active and passive abilities it sounds like the chances of seeing the same scenario twice are extremely low. Especially as it's possible to customise our characters in a wide variety of ways, as seen in the image below.

We're also told that the game has entered the last phase of development, so it's mostly just a case of adding more polish and more content (such as more personalisation, maps and weapons) before Boundary launches on PC and PS4 later this year.