Bottoms star Rachel Sennott takes on the City of Angels in I Love LA trailer

I Love LA is the new series from Bottoms co-writer and star Rachel Sennott, in which she plays a young woman struggling to make a name for herself in the big city. It's a setup we've seen many times before, but HBO is hoping to woo us to this new series with Sennott's unique brand of comedy and Josh Hutcherson in a lead role.

As our lead character Maia tries to juggle climbing her career ladder, maintaining a relationship, and enjoying the night life of LA, she finds out that maybe you can't have it all. However, she's going to keep trying to some chaotic effects, by the looks of things.

As Sennott herself is someone who packed up and moved to LA to start her career, we can imagine that there are going to be a lot of references to her own experiences, even if her character in I Love LA has different ambitions. We'll be able to check out the show from the 2nd of November, and you can view the trailer below: