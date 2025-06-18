English
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Bottom rating for Switch 2 Welcome Tour - Nintendo's lowest-rated game in ten years

It currently has a Metascore of just over 50, while User Scores are significantly lower.

Switch 2 Welcome Tour, Nintendo's poorly disguised paid demo, has quickly become one of their worst-rated games in a long time, with a Metacritic score of just 54 out of 100. It is the lowest rating for a Nintendo game in ten years, and rightly so. Criticism has primarily been directed at the price, £7.99 for something that should have been free, for a mix of tech demo and digital manuals that also require you to invest money in accessories if you want to complete all the "challenges" in the game.

Don't miss our review, which you can read here, where we described it as having "limited interactivity".

Have you tried Switch 2 Welcome Tour and what are your thoughts on it?

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

