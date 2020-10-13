Both the EU and US are targeting Google and others for being "too big to care"

You're watching Advertisements

Some of the large tech companies, especially Google, are feeling the heat from both sides of the ocean these days.

According to Politico, the US Department of Justice are looking into forcing Google to sell off Chrome and partially Google ads, as Google is breaking antitrust laws. Google has simply put, gained too much control over the global digital ad market as it controls both the most popular browser and the most used advertising platform.

At the same time, the EU is looking for more tight regulation according to Financial Times for both Google and 19 other tech companies, as the EU finds its control and market shares way too hire for any healthy competition to take place. This comes along with a wish for a more transparent approach to usage and gathering of user data, and especially the sharing of such data. Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple are all certain to end up on that list, and rumour has it that the American Government is taking steps towards the same approach.

It will be interesting to see if we will see fewer fines and more hardcore regulations in the very near future.