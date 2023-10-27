Both of Alan Wake 2's expansions are coming in 2024

HQ

While many of you are likely just starting your return adventure to Bright Falls in Alan Wake 2, with the game now being available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles, Remedy has now started to share some details about the two expansions that will be included in the game's Expansion Pass.

Both are set to make their debut in 2024, and as for the story they will tell, Remedy has given us an idea of just that in an FAQ page on the game's website.

Expansion 1 is set to be called Night Springs and it's said to see players take on the role of "several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake" to "experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs, a fictional TV-show set in the world of Alan Wake."

Expansion 2 on the other hand is known as The Lake House, with this exploring a "mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organisation to conduct secret research...until something goes wrong." This expansion will see players taking on the roles of Alan and Saga Anderson once again.

This is all on top of New Game+ coming to the title as a free post-launch addition sometime in the future.

