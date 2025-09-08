Both Nacon and Fanatec have lowered the price of their cheapest simracing-kits

HQ

Nacon has for many years manufactured many solid and reliable accessories for us gamers, including controllers, headsets, mice and everything in between, and in March this year they also started selling sim racing equipment under the Revosim brand. RS Pure is the name of their 9Nm strong direct drive steering wheel base (plus the wheel) and their load cell pedals are usually included when buying a steering wheel, which has now also been discounted really heavily. You get Nacon's Revosim RS Pure package with steering wheel base, steering wheel and Load cell pedals for £699. It is of course a very attractive bundle, which is sold for a limited time. However, German sim racing giant Fanatec has also reduced the price of one of their entry-level bundles that easily beats Nacon's current offer. So you get the CSL DD with the WRC steering wheel and CSL Pedals right now for £499.

