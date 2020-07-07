Both Microsoft and Sony will hold back some secrets

You're watching Advertisements

Sony unvieled the PlayStation 5 and a couple of first-party games last month, and as we reported yesterday, Microsoft is about to do the same for the Xbox Series X on July 23. However, if Tom Philips from Eurogamer is to be believed, Sony didn't share everything.

And according to another insider, Jeff Grubb from GamesBeat (who has revealed all major game events this summer way ahead of their official announcements), neither will Microsoft: "Don't expect Xbox to show everything. It's going to hold some things back for later this year just like Sony did."

Basically, expect Sony to have more to show and for the same to be true for Microsoft. It sounds like good times ahead for all you announcement junkies out there.