Both Halo 4 and Halo 5 have sold almost 10 million copies

Halo 4 received some criticism for the dull enemies that were supposed to replace the Covenant and was perceived as too Call of Duty-inspired. In addition, the campaign also featured Quick Time Events, something many strongly disliked.

Just in time for Halo 5: Guardians, 343 Industries (now Halo Studios) realised that we for some reason didn't want to play as Master Chief anymore and largely replaced him with Spartan Locke who we were suddenly expected to care about in the same way. In addition, the developers chose to remove local co-op, something that has always been a staple of the series.

But despite this criticism and the perception that many are tired of Halo, it seems that the fans are still there. Via Bluesky, Timur222 now points out that a former lead designer from 343 Industries reveals via LinkedIn that both Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians sold "nearly 10 million units each".

In short, it seems that Halo is still attracting a lot of players who are buying the adventures even though the fans are not completely satisfied. So, if Halo Studios can just deliver something really good, there's nothing stopping a grand comeback for the world's greatest Spartan warrior.