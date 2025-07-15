LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Peak
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Halo 5: Guardians

      Both Halo 4 and Halo 5 have sold almost 10 million copies

      Neither of them was fully embraced by the community as a result of various shortcomings, but the fans are still there for Master Chief.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Halo 4 received some criticism for the dull enemies that were supposed to replace the Covenant and was perceived as too Call of Duty-inspired. In addition, the campaign also featured Quick Time Events, something many strongly disliked.

      Just in time for Halo 5: Guardians, 343 Industries (now Halo Studios) realised that we for some reason didn't want to play as Master Chief anymore and largely replaced him with Spartan Locke who we were suddenly expected to care about in the same way. In addition, the developers chose to remove local co-op, something that has always been a staple of the series.

      But despite this criticism and the perception that many are tired of Halo, it seems that the fans are still there. Via Bluesky, Timur222 now points out that a former lead designer from 343 Industries reveals via LinkedIn that both Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians sold "nearly 10 million units each".

      In short, it seems that Halo is still attracting a lot of players who are buying the adventures even though the fans are not completely satisfied. So, if Halo Studios can just deliver something really good, there's nothing stopping a grand comeback for the world's greatest Spartan warrior.

      Halo 5: Guardians

      Related texts

      0
      Halo 5: GuardiansScore

      Halo 5: Guardians
      REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

      "It feels like a step forward for the series. 343i have finally emerged from the shadow cast by Bungie."

      0
      Envy returns to Halo

      Envy returns to Halo
      ESPORTS. Written by Ben Lyons

      After leaving the scene back in early 2018, Envy is back with a whole bunch of familiar faces.



      Loading next content