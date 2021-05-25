Both Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator are getting an official multiplayer mode

You're watching Advertisements

Developer SCS Software earlier announced that a new feature called "Convoy" is coming to their simulating games, Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator.

Via the 1.41 Update, an Experimental Open Beta has been made available for all players to test "Convoy", a new multiplayer game mode for ETS2/ATS that allows players to set-up and host their own private sessions (password optional) to drive with their friends or other fellow truckers. The team is looking to improve the feature further by getting feedback from the community.

Even though there are already mods available for Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator, it is still nice to see the developer keeps working on making their own games better.

For more details regarding the Experimental Open Beta and "Convoy" multiplayer mode, check here.

