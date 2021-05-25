Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Euro Truck Simulator 2

Both Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator are getting an official multiplayer mode

The multiplayer mode allows players to host their own private sessions.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Developer SCS Software earlier announced that a new feature called "Convoy" is coming to their simulating games, Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator.

Via the 1.41 Update, an Experimental Open Beta has been made available for all players to test "Convoy", a new multiplayer game mode for ETS2/ATS that allows players to set-up and host their own private sessions (password optional) to drive with their friends or other fellow truckers. The team is looking to improve the feature further by getting feedback from the community.

Even though there are already mods available for Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator, it is still nice to see the developer keeps working on making their own games better.

For more details regarding the Experimental Open Beta and "Convoy" multiplayer mode, check here.

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Thanks PCGamer

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy