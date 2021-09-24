Both Dying Light titles are coming to the Nintendo Switch

HQ

We might have recently had to stomach the disappointing news that Dying Light 2 has been delayed until 2022, but during last night's Nintendo Direct we got some pretty exciting news on the title. It was revealed that the survival horror will be coming to the Nintendo Switch via cloud when it launches on February 4, 2022. This is the exact day that it's landing on all other platforms and a free demo version will be available to download on day one.

This wasn't the only Dying Light-related news that was revealed, as it turns out that Dying Light: Platinum Edition is coming to the hybrid machine on October 19. This was something that was announced during a previous Dying 2 Know showcase, but we didn't receive the release date until last night. The Platinum version of the game, if you are unaware, contains four DLC expansions and seventeen skin bundles that were released post-launch.