Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum suffers a ruptured Achilles tendon, crushing one of his best performances ever

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics star who led the franchise to their 18th NBA championship, more than any other team in history, suffered a severe injury in last night's game against New York Knicks, a 121-113 lost that puts the current champions at the brink of elimination.

Sadly, Tatum suffered a serious injury, so much that he was unable to carry his own weight and had to be taken out in wheelchair. He was later diagnosed with a ruptured right Achilles tendon, meaning he will be side-lined for the remaining of the playoffs games. He was injured having scored 42 points with 2:58 minutes still to go, crushing one of best all-round postseason performances of his career.

It is said that he will make a full recovery, however, it is very likely that he will miss a big part of next season. A huge blow for Boston Celtics and the 27-years-old, who has been named NBA All-Star every year since 2020, as well as winning two Olympic Gold Medals in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. He has been instrumental in ensuring Boston Celtics won the division title every year since 2022, and winning the conference title in 2022 and 2024. This year, unless Celtics makes a heroic comeback tomorrow, they will fall in semi-finals.