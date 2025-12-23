Boston Celtics achieves huge comeback with stellar performance from an Spaniard rookie

HQ

Boston Celtics delivered an spectacular comeback against Indiana Pacers, saving a 20-point deficit and winning 103-95. In the third-quarter, the Celtics' "second unit" went to a 19-5 run after coach Joe Mazulla subbed the starters. The substitute players had the energy to tip the scales on their favour, although Jaylen Brown once again delivered a great performance, scoring over 30 points for the seventh match in a row.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard rookie Hugo González (only 19) played the longest of the team (37 minutes), and had a +21 plus/minus when he was on the court. The Boston Celtics fans are starting to learn his name, as his presence has drastically increased in the last month, and beyond his defensive skills, he helped the team with six points, two blocks and 11 rebounds.

After the game, González received an ovation from Celtics fans, and praise continued on social media, with Dan Greenberg, NBA reporter for Barstool Sports, describing Hugo as "the steal of the 2025 NBA draft", while some Boston fans even tried to speak some Spanish in the comments on his latest post.

Do you think Hugo González will become a future star of the NBA?