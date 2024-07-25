Boston Breach signs new Call of Duty team specifically for the Esports World Cup

HQ

The 2024 Call of Duty League season is over, and in the past that would mean that premier tournaments on this year's current Call of Duty are in the books. But for this year that isn't the case as nearly every Call of Duty League team and a few other organisations will be heading to Saudi Arabia in mid-August to compete in the Esports World Cup Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III event.

With this in mind, you might assume that CDL team's would be taking the rosters that they used in the 2024 season, but for the Boston Breach this won't be the case. The Breach has signed three new players to compete in the event, all of whom will be joining veteran Eric "Snoopy" Pérez.

As for the new signings, it is Cameron "Cammy" McKilligan, Joseph "Owakening" Conley, and Evan "Purj" Perez joining the Breach. Both Cammy and Owakening are CDL veterans, whereas Purj is a Call of Duty Challengers player that is using this tournament to advance to the big leagues.

As for the exact dates for the MWIII EWC event, it will be held between August 15 and 18, with $1.8 million on the line.