Boston Breach signs MajorManiak

Michael "MajorManiak" Szymaniak has had quite a crazy Call of Duty League career, as the player started with the Atlanta Faze and had a season that was near perfect (before losing the championship at the end of the season to the Dallas Empire). After this disaster and Call of Duty then shifting from a five-player competitive roster to a four-player one, the Faze decided to release MajorManiak with him signing for the Florida Mutineers instead. This didn't go all too well, as after a few months, he was also released from the team, and since then he has been grinding away in the North American Challenger League.

But it looks like MajorManiak is finally ready to return to the big leagues, as now the Boston Breach has signed MajorManiak to their team, where he will be joining the active line-up and seeing Nathaniel "Pentagrxm" Thomas moving to the substitute role.

We'll get to see if this signing will work out for the Breach soon as the qualifiers for the fourth and final CDL Major kick off this coming weekend, with the Breach facing the Minnesota Rokkr and Los Angeles Thieves over the next few days.