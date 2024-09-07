Bossa Nova legend Sergio Mendes has died

Sergio Mendes, the bossa nova giant, has sadly passed away at the age of 83 due to long term health complications caused by COVID.

The Brazilian singer, composer, and bandleader enjoyed great international success throughout his career, both as a solo artist and with his group Brasil '65 (later iterations being Brasil '66 and '77).

His debut album, Dance Moderno, will go down in history as one of the defining bossa nova records, and his Portuguese-language single Mas Que Nada is certainly one of, if not the most, recognisable and beloved non-English bossa nova songs of all time.

Mendes and the various iterations of his band played huge shows, such as at the 1968 Academy Awards, for Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard Nixon, and at the 1970 Olympics.

Mendes' skill as a composer and a keyboardist reached the highest heights of the music world, and he was a continuous inspiration for contemporary artists, and collaborated with the likes of John Legend and the Black Eyed Peas. His legacy is giant, and will no doubt stand the test of time (thanks, Pitchfork).

