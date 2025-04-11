Boss Moves: If I were the head of id Software (and Naughty Dog)

HQ

If I was in charge of iD Software

Doom: The Dark Ages certainly looks very good and given that the Austin-based and now iconic studio hasn't quite finalised work on it yet, as their new boss I don't want to rush anyone, but yeah... The next project I've decided will be Quake V: Arena. A badass arena shooter with the Lovecraftian design of the first game, the pace of the third, and lots of new weapons. Forget about Stroggs and forget about story because id Software has never mastered that. Stick to what works.

If I was in charge of Bandai Namco

I'm fully aware that Tekken 8 is selling like crazy and that role-playing series like Scarlet Nexus, Tales of Arise, Tales of Vesperia, and all the other Japanese Tales instalments have been in the spotlight for quite some time now. But with me as the new boss, things are about to change. A new focus, old times. Ridge Racer will be brought back to life via a remake of the first game, to be released free to download, and then followed by Ridge Racer 8, which would be drenched in arcade-classic vibes, with addictive drifting physics and gorgeous graphics. Beyond that, we'll be working on the next instalment in the Soul Calibur saga, as well as R: Racing 2.

If I was in charge of Bluepoint

The Shadow of the Colossus remake was brilliant. The Demon's Souls remake was brilliant too. We know that this Texas-based bunch are masters at remaking old classics, lifting them up and improving them without changing them. Next up, as their new CEO, I intend to put the whole team on remaking Killzone and Killzone 2, to be offered as a package. Both will be newly created from the ground up, in Guerrilla's latest graphics engine.

If I were in charge of Naughty Dog

Sorry everyone but Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is being cancelled effective immediately. That game will not be completed, in fact we will never even move out of the alpha stage. A sci-fi flavoured Elden Ring-like experience is not something our fans want to see from us, instead we will focus on other things. Primarily, two The Last of Us adventures. The Last of Us: Part III, which will be about a whole new group of survivors, and Factions, which we're digging out of the rubbish bin and finishing up. Part of the studio will also be developing a new Jak & Daxter, focusing on old platforming values in the form of colourful, eccentric environments, lovely characters, large levels, and exceptional graphics.

If I was running Capcom

Street Fighter Origins would begin production the moment I walked through the door. Street Fighter is going back to the basics of the game series and we're going to draw up characters and environments using pixels again. It's going to be expensive, I know. It's going to take a ton of time, I know that too. But it can't be helped. We're going to outdo Street Fighter III in both character design and animation, cram in twice as many animation frames and sprites, and build the smoothest, most detailed fighting game of all-time. We'll also be developing the lavish remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica and resurrecting Dino Crisis.