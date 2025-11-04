Bosnian manager Mladen Žižović, 44, passes away after suffering medical emergency during a game

HQ

UEFA has issued an statement after the tragic loss of Mladen Žižović, a Bosnian football manager who passed away aged 44 after suffering a medical emergency, seemingly a cardiac arrest, while he was coaching a match on Monday night. Žižović, manager of Radnički 1923, collapsed in the 22nd minute of the match and was rushed to the hospital.

Shorrly after, the match was stopped after they received the news that he had passed away. The referee stopped the match and many of the players from both teams dropped to the ground in tears.

"Our club has lost not only a great specialist but above all a good person, a friend, and a sports worker who, with his knowledge, energy, and nobility, left a deep mark in the hearts of all who knew him" said the club Radnički 1923 in a statement. "Football Club Radnicki 1923 extends its sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and everyone who shared a love for football with him. Rest in peace, Mladen."

Žižović had just been appointed coach for Radnički 1923 last month, after taking Borac Baja Luka to Conference League last season. He worked as a coach since 2017, after a 20 years a career as midfielder for clubs like Radnik Bijeljina, Rudar Ugljevik, and Zrinjski Mostar in Bosnia and Armenia, winning the Bosnian Cup and Bosnian Premier League, among other titles.