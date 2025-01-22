HQ

Borussia Dortmund, one of the most decorated German clubs, only behind Bayern, has had a rough start of the season. Yesterday's defeat against Bologna, conceding two goals in two minutes to one of the worst teams of Champions League (which is already mathematically disqualified) has taken the role of coach Nuri Sahin.

Lars Ricken, Borussia Dortmund's sports director, said that they "value Nuri Sahin and his work very much and hoped for a long-term collaboration" and that "this decision hurts me personally, but it was unavoidable after the game in Bologna."

"Until the end we had hoped that we could achieve a sporting turnaround together. After four defeats in a row, only one win in the last nine games and currently tenth in the Bundesliga table, we have unfortunately lost faith in being able to achieve our sporting goals".

"Unfortunately, we have not managed to live up to Borussia Dortmund's sporting ambitions this season. I wish this special club all the best," said Nuri Sahin. The Turkish manager, who played most of his footballer career between 2005 and 2018 at BVB (with some exits to Real Madrid and Liverpool), hasn't worked out. He was appointed head coach in the summer of 2024. Before that, he was assistant manager to Edin Terzić, who led Borussia Dortmund to their third Champions League final.

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sounds like a possible substitute for Borussia Dortmund's bench. It will be announced before next Saturday Bundesliga match against SV Werder Bremen.