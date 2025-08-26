Borussia Dortmund extends Niko Kovac's contract in the midst of Bellingham's drama

HQ

Borussia Dortmund has extended Niko Kovac's contract until 2027. The German-Croatian manager, previously at the helm of Croatian national team and Bayern Munich, joined Borussia Dortmund in January 2025 on a 18-month deal, replacing Nuri Sahin and lifting the team from eleventh to fourth place in Bundesliga, securing participation for Champions League next year.

Borussia's first match was a 3-3 draw where St. Pauli managed to come back in the last five minute. Despite the result, the club trusts Kovac's vision and has renewed his contract, which was set to expire at the end of ths season, one more year, to 2027.

"The talks in recent weeks have reinforced my belief that we can continue this path successfully in the long term. With honest work, clear decisions, and great joy, we want to help Borussia return to its former strength. We still have a lot ahead of us here", said Kovac in the official statement from BvB.

The renewal, at this exact moment, however, can also be read as a way for the club to show support for Kovac after the drama with Jobe Bellingham's parents. Jobe, younger brother of Jude, debuted with Borussia Dortmund this season, following the footsteps of his older brother, but he was benched in the second half, so after the match, his father reportedly stormed into the dressing room to talk with Borussia's sporting director Sebastian Kehl, demanding an explanation as to why Kovac had decided to sit his son.

According to Sky Germany, Kehl was said to be upset that Bellingham's father entered in the dressing room, in facilities that are reserved only for players, managers and directives, not family members.