Borussia Dortmund closing on a contract extension for Nico Schlotterbeck, sought by Madrid and Barcelona

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Nico Schlotterbeck, 26-year-old centre-back from Borussia Dortmund, is close to signing a new deal with the Bundesliga team that would extend his contract, set to end in 2027, to 2031. BvB wants to make sure they retain one of their most sought-after talents, who had been linked with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in recent months.

Both Spanish teams were closely following the defender, hoping to sign him in his last year of contract with Borussia. But according to BILD, he is close of renewing, with a considerable increase in salary, up to €14 million per season, including bonuses, making him one of the highest paid players in the squad. Dortmund sporting director Nils-Ole Book aims to announce the contract renewal in April once the player agrees to the terms.

The new contract would also include a release clause valued at €60 million, that would be active from the summer of 2027. This means that Real Madrid and Barcelona could still sign him in the summer next year, but for a price rarely paid for a defender.